KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, March 11, 2021

It was another mostly cloudy day across the Concho Valley today, but some storms are on the horizon. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with highs near 80. We will also continue to hold on to the cloud cover throughout the day on Friday.

Saturday brings a threat for storms, some of those could be strong or even severe. We will watch for storms Saturday afternoon and evening that could bring a threat of hail and damaging winds.

After the storms clear early Sunday morning, we will turn mostly sunny into the first part of next week. Temperatures will also be cooler with daytime highs in the 70s through the middle of next week.