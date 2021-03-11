KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, March 11, 2021

It was another mostly cloudy day across the Concho Valley today, but some storms are on the horizon. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with highs near 80. We will also continue to hold on to the cloud cover throughout the day on Friday.

Saturday brings a threat for storms, some of those could be strong or even severe. We will watch for storms Saturday afternoon and evening that could bring a threat of hail and damaging winds.

After the storms clear early Sunday morning, we will turn mostly sunny into the first part of next week. Temperatures will also be cooler with daytime highs in the 70s through the middle of next week.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 63°

Friday

81° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 81° 63°

Saturday

80° / 47°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 24% 80° 47°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 47°

Monday

75° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 50°

Tuesday

79° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 46°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.