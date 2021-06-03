KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, June 3, 2021

After thunderstorms and rain showers early this morning, the afternoon has given way to mostly cloudy conditions. More isolated showers and thunderstorms could bring a little more rain to some of our communities.

We will hold showers and thunderstorms, isolated in nature in the forecast through the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will also remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Next week brings more sun and warmer temperatures to the region. In addition to the warmer temperatures the sun will make a comeback, and will help make it feel more like June.