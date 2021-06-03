KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, June 3, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After thunderstorms and rain showers early this morning, the afternoon has given way to mostly cloudy conditions. More isolated showers and thunderstorms could bring a little more rain to some of our communities.

We will hold showers and thunderstorms, isolated in nature in the forecast through the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will also remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Next week brings more sun and warmer temperatures to the region. In addition to the warmer temperatures the sun will make a comeback, and will help make it feel more like June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.