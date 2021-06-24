KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, June 24, 2021

Our Thursday has been another warm day with highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine across the area. The heat will continue into the upcoming weekend, before some cooler weather arrives next week.

Highs will continue to be in the upper 90s low 100s through the first half of the weekend. Sunday, brings a chance for showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Next week looks to bring below average temperatures and more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms are also looking more likely for the beginning of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.