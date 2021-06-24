KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, June 24, 2021

Our Thursday has been another warm day with highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine across the area. The heat will continue into the upcoming weekend, before some cooler weather arrives next week.

Highs will continue to be in the upper 90s low 100s through the first half of the weekend. Sunday, brings a chance for showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Next week looks to bring below average temperatures and more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms are also looking more likely for the beginning of next week.