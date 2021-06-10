KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, June 10, 2021

It is another hot day across west Texas with temperatures reaching near 100. Then, we will heat back up once again tomorrow.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8PM on Friday. Heat indices will range from 105-109, resulting in conditions that can lead to the development of heat illnesses.

The heat will continue through the rest of the week and into our weekend. Remember to take it easy and drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside during the afternoon.

The good news is that the pattern looks to break down towards the middle of next week. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the region.