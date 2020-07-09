KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, July 9, 2020

We made it to 101° on Thursday afternoon in San Angelo. The heat is not about to let up anytime soon.

As we go into Friday, we will expect temperatures near 105° with sunny conditions. If you are planning to spend the afternoon cooling off in the pool, remember to wear sunscreen with a UV index in the extreme category.

By the time we get to the weekend, temperatures could be reaching into record territory. With temperatures likely close to 110°, we could see some of the hottest temperatures for this time of the year since 1939.

