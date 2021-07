Just like today, we will continue to see more sun and a few clouds through the rest of the week. A few showers could be possible just in time to start next week.

We will continue to see mostly sunny conditions with daytime highs in the low 90s through the end of the week. Cloud cover will increase by the beginning of next week, with a slight chance for a few showers.

Later next week we will see the sun return with highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s.