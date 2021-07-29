KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 29, 2021

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we move into the first half of the weekend. Then, rain chances will start to pick up heading into the beginning of next week.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will continue for our area through Saturday, a stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

Next week brings more chances for rain and storms across the area. This will help keep daytime highs across much of the region down into the low 90s and even some upper 80s.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

93°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

88°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.