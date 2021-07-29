KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 29, 2021

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we move into the first half of the weekend. Then, rain chances will start to pick up heading into the beginning of next week.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will continue for our area through Saturday, a stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

Next week brings more chances for rain and storms across the area. This will help keep daytime highs across much of the region down into the low 90s and even some upper 80s.