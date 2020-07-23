KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, July 23, 2020

We had another hot summer day across the Concho Valley on Thursday, with temperatures making it to 100°. Plus, we have Tropical Depression Eight developing in the Gulf of Mexico, could it bring us any impacts?

Over the next couple of days, we will start to see an increase in moisture and cloud cover as what is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna makes its way into southern Texas. We will continue to keep a close eye on this system as it moves towards Texas over the weekend.

Regardless of whether or not Tropical Depression Eight becomes Tropical Storm Hanna, the system is likely to bring increased cloud cloud cover to the Concho Valley. Depending on how the storm tracks we may even squeeze out a few thunderstorms over the weekend.

We will keep rain chances low through the weekend, as the storm is expected to move south of the area into parts of south Texas and northern Mexico. Never the less, with increased tropical moisture over the area, we could squeeze out an isolated storm on Sunday.

