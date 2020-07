Temperatures once again soared into the 100’s Thursday afternoon in San Angelo. This makes 26 days this year where the temperature has made it to 100° or higher.

The good news is that cooler temperatures are coming for us. By the beginning of next week we will start to see more seasonable temperatures in the upper 90’s.

The next seven days will be mostly sunny across the area. Later next week, there could be a few isolated showers, but most of us will remain dry.