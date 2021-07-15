KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 15, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine has stuck around for much of our area today, and will likely stick around through the weekend. Then, rain chances will be on the rise heading into the beginning of next week.

We will continue to see mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Morning lows through the weekend will start out in the low 70s.

Next week another cold front will approach the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Also, daytime highs are likely to drop into the upper 80s and low 90s through next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

89°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.