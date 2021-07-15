KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 15, 2021

Sunshine has stuck around for much of our area today, and will likely stick around through the weekend. Then, rain chances will be on the rise heading into the beginning of next week.

We will continue to see mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Morning lows through the weekend will start out in the low 70s.

Next week another cold front will approach the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Also, daytime highs are likely to drop into the upper 80s and low 90s through next week.