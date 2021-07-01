KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 1, 2021

It has been a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start to our first day of July. This pattern will continue for Friday, but the rain and storms are set to return for our weekend.

Friday will bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across our region. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions with highs reaching back into the low 90s.

A slow moving front approaching our area, will aid in returning showers and thunderstorms by Saturday. Showers, storms and cloud cover will help hold temperatures down in the upper 80s over the weekend.

The holiday weekend is not looking like a complete washout, but there will likely be some thunderstorms that you may have to plan around. Storms are most likely on Saturday, with a few of those remaining into the July 4th holiday on Sunday.

This wet weather pattern looks to stick around into the beginning of next week, with more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures next week are also likely to be below normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Showers in the Vicinity

Robert Lee

89°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.