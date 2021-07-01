KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, July 1, 2021

It has been a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start to our first day of July. This pattern will continue for Friday, but the rain and storms are set to return for our weekend.

Friday will bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across our region. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions with highs reaching back into the low 90s.

A slow moving front approaching our area, will aid in returning showers and thunderstorms by Saturday. Showers, storms and cloud cover will help hold temperatures down in the upper 80s over the weekend.

The holiday weekend is not looking like a complete washout, but there will likely be some thunderstorms that you may have to plan around. Storms are most likely on Saturday, with a few of those remaining into the July 4th holiday on Sunday.

This wet weather pattern looks to stick around into the beginning of next week, with more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures next week are also likely to be below normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.