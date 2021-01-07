KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Cooler conditions will persist for the rest of the week, with cooler conditions into the weekend. There is even a chance that we could see some snow on Sunday.

Tonight brings a clear and cold night with lows dropping into the 20s for much of the area. Then to wrap up the week, we will see daytime highs only in the 50s, with cloud cover increasing across the area.

Sunday brings another weather system to the Concho Valley, with rain and a potential for snow. Right now, it looks like rain will mix with snowflakes on Sunday, mainly for our northern counties.

After this system moves out, we will see more sun and warming conditions next week.