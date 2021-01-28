KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, January 28, 2021

The clouds that we have seen across the area today will stick around for our Friday. Then, another cold front brings gusty winds to the Concho Valley.

Another partly cloudy day is expected across the area on Friday with slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 60s. Then, a cold front moves through the area on Saturday.

The cold front will bring gusty winds to the Concho Valley on Saturday. We could see winds gust upwards of 40 -50 mph.

Behind the front, we will see temperatures in the low 60s, with plenty of sunny conditions to start out the week.

