KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, January 21, 2021

Thursday brought another day of light rain showers across the area. We could see a few more overnight into Friday morning, before things start to dry out.

We will keep a slight chance for showers overnight tonight into Friday morning as the upper-level low moves through the area. Friday will bring more sun and warmer temperatures, with highs returning to the 60s.

This weekend brings warmer conditions and even a few clouds across the area. Sunday, we will see temperatures warm into the low 70s, before a cold front moves through the area.

This next front will bring a small chance for showers, most of which will be confined to our eastern counties. Next week brings more sun, and daytime highs in the 60s.