KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, January 21, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday brought another day of light rain showers across the area. We could see a few more overnight into Friday morning, before things start to dry out.

We will keep a slight chance for showers overnight tonight into Friday morning as the upper-level low moves through the area. Friday will bring more sun and warmer temperatures, with highs returning to the 60s.

This weekend brings warmer conditions and even a few clouds across the area. Sunday, we will see temperatures warm into the low 70s, before a cold front moves through the area.

This next front will bring a small chance for showers, most of which will be confined to our eastern counties. Next week brings more sun, and daytime highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.