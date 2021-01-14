KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, January 14, 2021

It was a windy Thursday across much of the Concho Valley. We will look forward to sunny and warmer conditions this weekend.

Moving into the weekend, we will continue to see plenty of sun across the area, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This nice weather will last into the beginning of next week.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday evening bringing a chance for rain showers to the area. We will continue to see a slight chance for rain showers through the middle of next week.

