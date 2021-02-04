KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, February 4, 2021

A cold front moved through the area this morning, bringing northerly winds and cooler conditions. The cool weather will stick around for a few more days, before we see another slight warm-up.

The first half of this weekend will be on the cool side with highs in the low 60s. Then, we will see a slight warm-up with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s to begin the week.

By the middle of next week, we are expecting some really cold air to move into the Concho Valley. We could see daytime highs in the 40s by next Wednesday and Thursday.