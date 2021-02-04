KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, February 4, 2021

A cold front moved through the area this morning, bringing northerly winds and cooler conditions. The cool weather will stick around for a few more days, before we see another slight warm-up.

The first half of this weekend will be on the cool side with highs in the low 60s. Then, we will see a slight warm-up with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s to begin the week.

By the middle of next week, we are expecting some really cold air to move into the Concho Valley. We could see daytime highs in the 40s by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

52° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 39°

Friday

66° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 66° 43°

Saturday

68° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 35°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 74° 48°

Monday

78° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 78° 38°

Tuesday

64° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 28°

Wednesday

46° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 46° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

