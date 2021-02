After many days of below freezing temperatures and winter weather, we will start to see warmer conditions by the end of the week.

Warmer weather is on the way to the Concho Valley this weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine into the weekend with temperatures into the 50s and 60s.

A couple of cold fronts will move through next week, that will help moderate temperatures across the area. Otherwise, we will have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures next week.