KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, February 11, 2021

It is more cold weather from here on out, and we could be smashing record cold temperatures by the weekend. Then, there a chance that we could see more winter weather across the area.

Tonight we drop back down into the 20s across much of the area. If you do have to get out and drive, watch for black ice to remain on roadways overnight and into tomorrow morning.

There is another slight chance for winter weather on Saturday, with highs near 30°. Then, the really cold air arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the teens.

Highs on Sunday, could only reach into the low 20s, then dip down into the single digits by Monday morning. With highs on Monday in the teens.

Sunday night into Monday morning brings a good chance of accumulating snowfall across the Concho Valley.

Cloudy

San Angelo

29°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

27°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

26°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

26°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

26°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

28° / 23°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 28° 23°

Friday

32° / 22°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 32° 22°

Saturday

27° / 16°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 27° 16°

Sunday

19° /
PM Snow Showers
PM Snow Showers 34% 19°

Monday

20° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 20°

Tuesday

40° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 40° 26°

Wednesday

35° / 18°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 46% 35° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
29°

27°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
26°

25°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
25°

24°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
24°

24°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
24°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
25°

25°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
25°

26°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
26°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
26°

27°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
27°

28°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

29°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
29°

31°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
31°

28°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
26°

