KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, February 11, 2021

It is more cold weather from here on out, and we could be smashing record cold temperatures by the weekend. Then, there a chance that we could see more winter weather across the area.

Tonight we drop back down into the 20s across much of the area. If you do have to get out and drive, watch for black ice to remain on roadways overnight and into tomorrow morning.

There is another slight chance for winter weather on Saturday, with highs near 30°. Then, the really cold air arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the teens.

Highs on Sunday, could only reach into the low 20s, then dip down into the single digits by Monday morning. With highs on Monday in the teens.

Sunday night into Monday morning brings a good chance of accumulating snowfall across the Concho Valley.