KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, December 31, 2020

How about ending 2020 with some snow and winter weather across the area? Many of us picked up at least 1″ of snow, or more as of 6 PM Thursday evening.

Snow showers will continue across the Concho Valley, at least until around midnight. Then, they will start to tapper off as we go into early Friday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 AM for the entire Concho Valley. This means that travel will be dangerous overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Friday starts a warming trend across the area, with highs in the upper 40s. We will likely start to see things melt during the afternoon on Friday.

Next week, looks to bring plenty of sun and warmth back to the Concho Valley. Daytime highs will reach into the low 60s towards the middle of next week.