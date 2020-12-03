KSAN Storm Team Forecast Thursday December 3, 2020 5PM

It has just been cold here in San Angelo, and the winds have not helped keep things warmer. Matter of fact, the wind chills have been as low as the lower teens to the mid twenties for some spots. Keeping lots of layers or wearing tights under clothing will help with these chilling temperatures.

We can expect temperatures to remain in the 40s for much of the late afternoon but we will drop into the 30s in the next couple of hours. Lighting the fireplace or drinking hot cocoa really sets the mood for these conditions.

Saturday we may see some rain as a cold front moves through the area Saturday evening. Sunday, however, looks really nice.