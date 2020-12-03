KSAN Storm Team Forecast Thursday December 3, 2020 5PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has just been cold here in San Angelo, and the winds have not helped keep things warmer. Matter of fact, the wind chills have been as low as the lower teens to the mid twenties for some spots. Keeping lots of layers or wearing tights under clothing will help with these chilling temperatures.

We can expect temperatures to remain in the 40s for much of the late afternoon but we will drop into the 30s in the next couple of hours. Lighting the fireplace or drinking hot cocoa really sets the mood for these conditions.

Saturday we may see some rain as a cold front moves through the area Saturday evening. Sunday, however, looks really nice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.