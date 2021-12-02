KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, December 2, 2021

It was another warm December day with record breaking temperatures. The heat will stick around for a few more days, until a cold front brings cooler air next week.

We made it to a high of 85 today in San Angelo, breaking the old daytime high record of 83 set back in 1995. Another very warm day is ahead of us tomorrow, with daytime highs reaching back into the low 80s.

This weekend, will slightly cool, with daytime highs in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. The bigger cool down comes on Monday, with highs in the 60s.