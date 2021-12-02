KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, December 2, 2021

Miracle On Wellington

It was another warm December day with record breaking temperatures. The heat will stick around for a few more days, until a cold front brings cooler air next week.

We made it to a high of 85 today in San Angelo, breaking the old daytime high record of 83 set back in 1995. Another very warm day is ahead of us tomorrow, with daytime highs reaching back into the low 80s.

This weekend, will slightly cool, with daytime highs in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. The bigger cool down comes on Monday, with highs in the 60s.

Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

