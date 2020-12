It has been another day of near record temperatures here across the Concho Valley. However, this warm stretch of weather is about to come to an end soon.

Tonight brings a chance for scattered rain showers across the area. The showers move out of here early Friday morning, leaving clearing conditions and cooler temperatures.

Another push of cold air arrives this weekend, bringing daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s. The cool air will remain in place through much of next week.