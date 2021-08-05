KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, August 5, 2021

So far we have had some cooler August days to start this month, but that is all about to come to an end. The heat is set to make a return to the area by this weekend, bringing back temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with daytime highs reaching into the middle 90s. The weekend brings more sun and more heat to the area, with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The heat will remain on moving into the next work week. We will continue to see dry days with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.