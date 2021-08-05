KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

So far we have had some cooler August days to start this month, but that is all about to come to an end. The heat is set to make a return to the area by this weekend, bringing back temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with daytime highs reaching into the middle 90s. The weekend brings more sun and more heat to the area, with daytime highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The heat will remain on moving into the next work week. We will continue to see dry days with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

88°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.