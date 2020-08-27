KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura is now a tropical storm making its way through Arkansas. Around here things will be dry and hot for the next several days.

A heat advisory will go into effect Friday afternoon from 1 PM to 8 PM. This is for high daytime temperatures between 103° – 107°, that could result in heat illnesses.

Over the next several days we will continue to add to our 100°+ days for the year. So far, we have had 51, 100°+ days this year.

Next week looks to bring a cool front through the area. This will bring us a chance for showers and cooler temperatures for next week.