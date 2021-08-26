KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, August 26, 2021

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across our area through Friday, then more cloud cover and few isolated showers and storms could be possible over the weekend.

A little more cloud cover this weekend will help pull temperatures down into the low 90s for daytime highs. Then, things start to warm back up into the middle of next week with a little more sun returning to the area.

Tropical Storm Ida in the Gulf will be a storm to watch over the weekend. Right now, the track for the storm is to be to our east, leaving us with more sun and warmer temperatures next week.

Clear

San Angelo

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

87°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

78°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

81°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.