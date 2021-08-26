KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, August 26, 2021

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across our area through Friday, then more cloud cover and few isolated showers and storms could be possible over the weekend.

A little more cloud cover this weekend will help pull temperatures down into the low 90s for daytime highs. Then, things start to warm back up into the middle of next week with a little more sun returning to the area.

Tropical Storm Ida in the Gulf will be a storm to watch over the weekend. Right now, the track for the storm is to be to our east, leaving us with more sun and warmer temperatures next week.