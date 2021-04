It has been another day with highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine. We will see another warm day for our Friday, but things turn cooler into next week.

Friday will see highs in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine across the area. Then, a cold front swings through on Saturday morning, brining cooler air for the weekend.

Saturday will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Next week brings cooler weather with highs in the 60s and 70s.