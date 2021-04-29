KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After some very beneficial rainfall across our area, there are more showers and potential storms on the horizon. Then, things turn dry and warm back up just in time for next week.

San Angelo has received 1.43″ of rainfall in the last 24 hours. There is a chance that we could pick up even more rainfall through this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for scattered rain showers and even some thunderstorms across the area. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the first half of our weekend.

Then, the sun will start to return by Sunday with temperatures warming back into the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 57°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 62° 57°

Friday

65° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 65° 59°

Saturday

67° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 67° 56°

Sunday

90° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 90° 64°

Monday

89° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 53°

Wednesday

85° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Showers
44%
61°

61°

10 PM
Showers
45%
61°

61°

11 PM
Showers
41%
61°

61°

12 AM
Showers
45%
61°

61°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
61°

61°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
61°

61°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
61°

61°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
61°

60°

6 AM
Showers
51%
60°

59°

7 AM
Showers
40%
59°

59°

8 AM
Showers
38%
59°

58°

9 AM
Showers
44%
58°

59°

10 AM
Showers
42%
59°

60°

11 AM
Few Showers
33%
60°

62°

12 PM
Showers
39%
62°

62°

1 PM
Showers
50%
62°

63°

2 PM
Showers
48%
63°

65°

3 PM
Showers
43%
65°

66°

4 PM
Showers
47%
66°

65°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
65°

64°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
64°

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
63°

63°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
63°
Rain Shower

San Angelo

62°F Rain Shower Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
56°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

59°F Rain Shower Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.