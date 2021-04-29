KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 29, 2021

After some very beneficial rainfall across our area, there are more showers and potential storms on the horizon. Then, things turn dry and warm back up just in time for next week.

San Angelo has received 1.43″ of rainfall in the last 24 hours. There is a chance that we could pick up even more rainfall through this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for scattered rain showers and even some thunderstorms across the area. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the first half of our weekend.

Then, the sun will start to return by Sunday with temperatures warming back into the low 90s.