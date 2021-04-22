KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 22, 2021

This work week is ending on a cloudy note across the Concho Valley. However, it will not remain this way through the weekend.

Friday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Mainly our eastern areas will see the best chance for rain.

Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, producing large hail and damaging winds. Storms will likely move out by the afternoon hours with clearing conditions across the area by evening.

This weekend brings sunny conditions with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Next week brings another storm system with another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area.