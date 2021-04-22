KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 22, 2021

Weather

This work week is ending on a cloudy note across the Concho Valley. However, it will not remain this way through the weekend.

Friday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Mainly our eastern areas will see the best chance for rain.

Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, producing large hail and damaging winds. Storms will likely move out by the afternoon hours with clearing conditions across the area by evening.

This weekend brings sunny conditions with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Next week brings another storm system with another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 59° 55°

Friday

84° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 47% 84° 56°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 53°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 92° 65°

Monday

92° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 92° 68°

Tuesday

90° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 90° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 79° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
56°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

7 AM
Showers
37%
62°

62°

8 AM
Showers
45%
62°

64°

9 AM
Showers
48%
64°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
66°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°
Cloudy

San Angelo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

