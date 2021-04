Wet weather is starting to come to an end for us here in the Concho Valley. Then, things turn cool as we go into the weekend.

There is still a small chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight into early tomorrow morning. Then, things start to dry out as we go into the weeknd.

Things will also start to cool down over the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 60s through Monday, before warming back into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.