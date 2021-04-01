KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 1, 2021

We have had a quiet weather pattern over the past week, and this pattern will continue through the Easter weekend. Then, we will expect a warm-up into the upcoming week.

Clouds are going to start to increase over the next few days. With temperatures remaining in the upper 60s and low 70s for daytime highs.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, with highs in the 60s. Easter looks to bring mostly cloudy conditions with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

The following week, will bring more sun with daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.