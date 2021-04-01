KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have had a quiet weather pattern over the past week, and this pattern will continue through the Easter weekend. Then, we will expect a warm-up into the upcoming week.

Clouds are going to start to increase over the next few days. With temperatures remaining in the upper 60s and low 70s for daytime highs.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, with highs in the 60s. Easter looks to bring mostly cloudy conditions with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

The following week, will bring more sun with daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 44°

Friday

73° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 53°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 70° 55°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 59°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 6% 91° 62°

Wednesday

92° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 92° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
67°
Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.