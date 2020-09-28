KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday September 27, 2020 10PM

Things have turned breezy here across the Concho Valley. Some areas are already feeling the effects of the cold front as it moves closer to our area. A Wind Advisory is still in effect for our area until Monday at 7:00am.

Texas is already seeing temperatures drop behind the cold front, which will illustrate some strong cold advection from this frontal passage. We will still have the winds for tomorrow, but they will not be as strong and gusty as they are tonight.

After the frontal passage, we will see dry conditions; also we will continue to have clear skies and sunshine for the rest of the week into the weekend.