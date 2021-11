November looks to start out on the cool side in our area. We could even see a few showers and storms over the next few days.

We will start out the week with temperatures in the 70s for daytime highs, and a few clouds starting to work in ahead of our next cold front. Our next cold front looks to arrive by the middle of next week.

This front will bring rain and storm chances on Wednesday to the area. Also, daytime highs will likely be in the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front.