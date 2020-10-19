KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday October 18, 2020 10PM

A week cold front moves through the area tonight, and that will bring temperatures down to the 50s. Clouds will also may its way into the area and will help keep temperatures down for your Monday.

After Monday, temperatures bounce back into the 80s and we stay warm until Friday. A stronger cold front moves in Friday and this may bring some precipitation into the area. The chance is still very low right now, but some areas in the Concho Valley may see a sprinkle or two.

After the front makes passage Friday, lows may slip back into the 40s for the early mornings. Temperatures will be in the 70s for next weekend.