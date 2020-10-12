KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday October 11, 202 10PM

We saw another day of record heat across San Angelo. We reached 101 degrees today and felt the heat all across the Concho Valley.

First cold front is expected to push through our area tomorrow. Ahead of the front, things will get windy and cooler. This will be a dry cold front and temperatures will be bounce back into the 90s by midweek.

The next front is expected to come through on Thursday, this front will be stronger and colder. However, it will be a dry cold front as well, and no moisture will even enter into the Concho Valley.

The weekend looks cooler with temperatures dropping down into the 70s. In addition, lows by the end of the week may be well below average and make it into the 40s.

