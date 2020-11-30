KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday, November 29, 2020 10PM

Overcast skies are sticking around with us into the late evening, but things will clear out as we approach early Monday morning. Morning lows are expected to be in the upper 20s tomorrow morning, so make sure if you going to work or school to keep the jacket handy.

As a matter of fact, you may want to keep a jacket into the rest of the afternoon tomorrow, because the daytime high will only get into the low 50s tomorrow.

As we approach the holiday season, enjoy putting up your Christmas tree. As you place your tree up, please remember to be aware of its positioning. Keep your Christmas tree away from heaters or fire sources, water them daily, and make sure your smoke detector works or a fire extinguisher is handy.

Another thing to keep in mind, please make sure to unplug your Christmas tree if you plan to be away from home, monitor the number of strands in a power source, turn off lights when you go to bed, and finally never overload electric sockets.

Next week looks mainly sunny, but chilly and cold conditions continue into next weekend. We will mainly see morning lows around freezing or below freezing this week.

Remember to bundle up if you going outside and make sure you stay weather aware.