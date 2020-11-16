KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday November 15, 2020 10 PM

Do not be surprise if you wake up in the morning and things are really chilly. We are expecting our morning low to be below average for this time of year. In fact, temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so make sure you wear a jacket. If you have kids in school, make sure they are bundled up as well.

This week looks dry and quiet. Temperatures stay in the 70s and lows will be in the 40s and 50s mainly. Our next big chance of a shower, is not until possible Sunday. Another cold front is expected to move through our area.

As a result, we may get some downpours. It is still to early to tell but we will keep you posted over the next couple of days.

Hurricane Iota continues to grow in strength, impacting South America and Central America. It is expected to intensify even further to a Category 4 hurricane. This is very surprising for us, since we are approaching the end of hurricane season.

Hurricane Iota is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or the state of Texas.