KSAN Storm Team forecast – Sunday, June 21, 2020

Temperatures got into the 100’s Sunday, after starting out in the upper 70’s in the morning. It is likely that we will do the same again on Monday.

The clouds will stick with us overnight Sunday, providing for another warm night. Morning lows will only make it down into the upper 70’s on Monday morning.

On Monday, we will once again surpass the 100° mark in many of our communities with Mostly Sunny conditions. Even though Monday will be another scorcher, we will finally see a break from the triple digits by mid-week.