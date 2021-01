Warmer weather and plenty of sunshine has helped melt away almost all of the snow across the Concho Valley. However, the snow and snowmen live on in your photos here.

To begin the week, we will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Then, a cold front brings clouds and cooler temperatures into the middle of next week.

Another storm system makes its way to the Concho Valley by this time next week. This system could bring us some rain chances by the end of next week.