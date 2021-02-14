KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Weather

The snow that we have had across the Concho Valley is going to stick with us, at least for one more day. Then, we will gradually start to warm-up towards next weekend.

We picked up a lot of snow across the area, just from looking at preliminary estimates. We have seen some reports up to 10″ of snow in and around the San Angelo area.

This snow is going to hang with us on Monday as temperatures will remain below freezing. We will start to see some sun on our Monday, but highs will be in the 20s, with cold windchills for much of the day.

There is a slight chance that we could see more wintery mix by mid-week. This also brings a shot of more cold air, but not as cold as what we have seen this weekend.

After all this cold weather, we can look forward to next weekend when highs could get back into the 50s and 60s. We are also likely have plenty of sunshine for our upcoming weekend.

Cloudy

San Angelo

9°F Cloudy Feels like -6°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
5°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

7°F Cloudy Feels like -8°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
4°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

6°F Cloudy Feels like -10°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
3°F Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

6°F Cloudy Feels like -8°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
3°F A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

6°F Cloudy Feels like -12°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
2°F Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

/
Cloudy
Cloudy 0%

Monday

27° / 13°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 27° 13°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 46° 27°

Wednesday

33° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 33° 13°

Thursday

37° / 17°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 37° 17°

Friday

49° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 49° 32°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 59° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%

6 AM
Clear
2%

7 AM
Clear
2%

8 AM
Sunny
3%

9 AM
Sunny
2%

10°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
10°

13°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
13°

15°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
15°

17°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
17°

19°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
19°

22°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

23°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
23°

23°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
23°

23°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
23°

20°

7 PM
Clear
2%
20°

18°

8 PM
Clear
3%
18°

16°

9 PM
Clear
3%
16°

15°

10 PM
Clear
3%
15°

14°

11 PM
Clear
4%
14°

13°

12 AM
Clear
4%
13°

