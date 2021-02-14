KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

The snow that we have had across the Concho Valley is going to stick with us, at least for one more day. Then, we will gradually start to warm-up towards next weekend.

We picked up a lot of snow across the area, just from looking at preliminary estimates. We have seen some reports up to 10″ of snow in and around the San Angelo area.

This snow is going to hang with us on Monday as temperatures will remain below freezing. We will start to see some sun on our Monday, but highs will be in the 20s, with cold windchills for much of the day.

There is a slight chance that we could see more wintery mix by mid-week. This also brings a shot of more cold air, but not as cold as what we have seen this weekend.

After all this cold weather, we can look forward to next weekend when highs could get back into the 50s and 60s. We are also likely have plenty of sunshine for our upcoming weekend.