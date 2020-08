We will see another hot day in August, as temperatures once again reach into the triple digits for San Angelo. The Concho Valley will continue to see dry conditions due to a upper level high over us.

This upper level high will allow sinking air to decrease our rain chances into next week. As a result, we will continue to see dry conditions in the days to come. It will continue to feel breezy during the day and warm at night. Lows will remain in the mid-upper 70s.