KSAN Storm Team Forecast Sunday August 30, 2020 10PM

We saw another day of triple digit temperatures in San Angelo; we got all the way up to 103 degrees for our high today. We can expect the same hot, dry pattern into your Monday for the start of the work week. We may even see an isolated thunderstorm into the late evening and overnight hours to kick off our rain chances.

However, changes are ahead as a cold front will push through our area on Tuesday. This will bring our rain chances up and allow us to see some thunderstorms and some well need rain across the Concho Valley. Some of these storms that move through our area may bring some large hail, gusty winds, and even some heavy rainfall.

After the cold front pushes through Tuesday, expect a trough in the upper levels of our atmosphere to help some isolated storms and rain chances linger around into Wednesday and even Thursday early morning hours.

It is also possible to see some rain on Friday. After that rain chances will decrease into our weekend. The good news is that we will be cooler, which is all thanks to that cold front in the start of the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.