KSAN Storm Team Forecast – September 23, 2021

Beautiful fall weather continues to stick around our area for the next few days. Then, next week looks to bring a chance for showers and storms.

Going into the weekend we will start to see an increase in cloud cover with highs remaining in the 80s through the weekend. Then, an upper level low will start to move close to our region, bringing more cloud cover and increasing our rain chances.

The best chance for rain next week looks to come late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We will continue to carry slight rain chances through the end of next week.