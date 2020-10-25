KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 24, 2020 6PM

Today we reached a high of 73 degrees, which kept us pretty warm today compared to yesterday. Last night we got into the 40s, and its only a taste of what is to come for the start of next week.

Conditions are looking highly favorable for some wintry mix, which could bring some impacts weather wise to the Concho Valley. Much of the Concho Valley, will see some type of frost or freeze conditons. To some it up, it will get really cold here into Monday night and Tuesday evening.

Things turn sunny after Wednesday, but coooler with temperatures not reaching into the 70s until Halloween Day.

