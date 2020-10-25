KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 24, 2020 10PM

Tomorrow is looking very warm across the Concho Valley. This will be the door opener to the cold weather to come in the next couple of days.

After Sunday evening, a strong arctic cold front will push through our area bring moisture and some strong cold air advection. In addition, most of our area will see some type of freeze or frost conditons, which could be a problem if the front moves too slowly.

After Wednesday, we will bounce back to clear skies and sunny conditions; however, the cold air will remain and we will not see highs get in the 70s, until Saturday.