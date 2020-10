Temperatures have dropped into the 70s for tonight. Some areas are still feeling those southerly winds that will keep temperatures from dropping into the 50s. However, we will still have windy conditions for tomorrow, due to a weak cold front passage.

Temperatures after the front will be in the 80s mainly for the week, until a stronger front makes its way by Friday. Next weekend looks nice and cool. Rain chances are slim for Friday with that cold front passage.