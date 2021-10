SAN ANGELO--Ja'davion Roundtree, a senior running back at Central, also known as 'Day Day', lost his mother at just 16 years old. He now lives with his older sister and younger sister whose health is declining. Roundtree opened up about the challenges he faces as a young person.

"I see it as a struggle but I also see it as a motivation," he says. "It's a struggle because that is my mother, depression, and then on top that my little sister and so I feel like it's bringing me down." But he has a different mindset, "I just feel like everyone's going to be good and with the grace of God I believe everything is going to be good."

Through the hardships, Day Day turned to football.

"I've always loved football since I was a kid, so after everything I was like I should go play football to keep my mind right, finish high school then go to college," Dayday said.