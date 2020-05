Sunday- A partly cloudy day can be expected across the Concho Valley. A small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm will possible in the evening. High: 85° | Low: 64° Chance of rain: 20%

Monday- Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area on Monday. High:84° | Low: 65° Chance of rain: 40%

Tuesday- Mostly sunny conditions across the area, with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. High: 86° | Low: 68° Chance of rain: 10%