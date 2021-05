After some early morning storms, the day gave way to partly cloudy conditions. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast as soon as Sunday evening.

Sunday brings another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s.

Next week brings more chances for showers and thunderstorms with daytime highs in the low 80s. More sun is expected to return to the area by the end of next week, with slightly warmer temperatures.