A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for many of our counties.

Sunday- PM T-storms some could be severe. High: 88° | Low: 65° Chance of rain: 50%

Monday- More T-storms and showers likely. High: 87° | Low: 60° Chance of rain: 60%

Tuesday- More chances for showers and T-storms. High: 80° | Low: 60° Chance of rain: 40%