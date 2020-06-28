KSAN Storm Team forecast – Saturday, June 27, 2020

Hazy conditions across the area are likely to sick around for at least one more day. Then, expect it to turn hot as we head into the next week.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the upper 90’s and partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Saharan dust that we have been seeing across the area on Saturday, will be moving out by Sunday evening. This will cause us to see less hazy conditions and better air quality by Monday.

As we go into Monday, temperatures heat up with highs in the 100’s. Still a slight chance of an isolated storm could be possible in the afternoon or evening.

The rest of next week looks dry and hot, with temperatures getting over 100°.